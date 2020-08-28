OpenSUSE Jump Distribution Now Available For Alpha Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 28 August 2020
An alpha prototype of openSUSE "Jump" is now available for testing of this new build of openSUSE.

OpenSUSE Jump is the prototype project that is built using the Open Build Service and working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap. OpenSUSE Jump brings SUSE Linux Enterprise and Leap closer to the same code-base.

For those wanting to test openSUSE Jump as this new blend, alpha images are available. Jump images can be found at download.opensuse.org.

At the same time, their rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed continues moving forward with new package updates as well.

More details on openSUSE Jump and the latest Tumbleweed packages via openSUSE.org.
