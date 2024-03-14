Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, But No Wayland Default Yet
Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed has been fairing well in developer testing and uncovered bugs are being fixed for forthcoming KDE Plasma 6.0 point releases.
openSUSE developer Fabian Vogt who has been coordinating the Plasma 6 landing in Tumbleweed noted that the KDE Wayland session isn't the default yet. Plasma on Tumbleweed will switch to Wayland as a later time to help differentiate Wayland-specific bugs versus general Plasma 6 issues.
More details on the Plasma 6 transition for openSUSE Tumbleweed via the openSUSE Factory mailing list.