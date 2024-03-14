openSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, But No Wayland Default Yet

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 14 March 2024 at 08:30 AM EDT. 7 Comments
SUSE
The openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release Linux distribution has begun rolling out the KDE Plasma 6.0.1, Gear 24.02 apps, and Frameworks 6.0 packages. Plasma 5 is being replaced within the Tumbleweed repository but openSUSE Tumbleweed isn't yet transitioning to the Wayland session by default.

Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed has been fairing well in developer testing and uncovered bugs are being fixed for forthcoming KDE Plasma 6.0 point releases.

Plasma 6 desktop


openSUSE developer Fabian Vogt who has been coordinating the Plasma 6 landing in Tumbleweed noted that the KDE Wayland session isn't the default yet. Plasma on Tumbleweed will switch to Wayland as a later time to help differentiate Wayland-specific bugs versus general Plasma 6 issues.

More details on the Plasma 6 transition for openSUSE Tumbleweed via the openSUSE Factory mailing list.
7 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Finding Success Moving From GRUB To systemd-boot
openSUSE's "Agama" Next-Gen Linux Installer Plans For A Busy 2024
openSUSE Prepares For openSUSE Leap 16 Next Year Based On ALP
openSUSE Tumbleweed Trying Out systemd-boot & systemd Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE Logo Contest Concludes With Winners Selected
One Week Left To Vote On openSUSE's New Logo
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day