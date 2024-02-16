openSUSE's "Agama" Next-Gen Linux Installer Plans For A Busy 2024
Ahead of the SUSE/openSUSE Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) their engineers have been working on a new web-based OS installer. Originally known as the "D-Installer" and now going by the "Agama" name, this new installer architecture has plans for many architectural improvements this calendar year.
SUSE's YaST developers have put out a roadmap covering the Agama plans for this new installer in 2024. They are working on moving away from an explicit reliance on Red Hat's Cockpit project and more on an autonomous framework that is coupled with a refined user interface, improving the unattended installation experience, revamping the storage configuration interface, and more.
Those interested in the work on the (open)SUSE Agama installer can see the YaST blog and news.opensuse.org for more information on this next-gen installer effort for the Adaptable Linux Platform. The Agama code continues to be developed in the open on GitHub.
openSUSE Leap 16 is expected next year (2025) based on the Adaptable Linux Platform codebase.
