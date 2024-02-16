openSUSE's "Agama" Next-Gen Linux Installer Plans For A Busy 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 16 February 2024 at 10:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
SUSE
Ahead of the SUSE/openSUSE Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) their engineers have been working on a new web-based OS installer. Originally known as the "D-Installer" and now going by the "Agama" name, this new installer architecture has plans for many architectural improvements this calendar year.

SUSE's YaST developers have put out a roadmap covering the Agama plans for this new installer in 2024. They are working on moving away from an explicit reliance on Red Hat's Cockpit project and more on an autonomous framework that is coupled with a refined user interface, improving the unattended installation experience, revamping the storage configuration interface, and more.

Agama UI mockup


Those interested in the work on the (open)SUSE Agama installer can see the YaST blog and news.opensuse.org for more information on this next-gen installer effort for the Adaptable Linux Platform. The Agama code continues to be developed in the open on GitHub.

openSUSE Leap 16 is expected next year (2025) based on the Adaptable Linux Platform codebase.
2 Comments
Related News
openSUSE Prepares For openSUSE Leap 16 Next Year Based On ALP
openSUSE Tumbleweed Trying Out systemd-boot & systemd Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE Logo Contest Concludes With Winners Selected
One Week Left To Vote On openSUSE's New Logo
openSUSE Leap Micro 5.5 Released For Lightweight Environments & Containers
openSUSE Tumbleweed Adds systemd-boot Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns