openSUSE Leap Micro 6 Reaches Alpha

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 15 April 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
openSUSE's Leap Micro OS that caters to containerized and virtualized workloads by providing a lightweight and reliable foundation is embarking on its next major release. The openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 operating system is now available in alpha form.

openSUSE's Leap Micro 6 has entered its alpha stage of development to provide a stable, secure, and scalable solution for lightweight containers and virtual machines. Leap Micro continues to mirror the functionality of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro.

OpenSUSE Leap Micro 6 Alpha


Those interested in more information on Leap Micro 6 Alpha for containers and VMs can learn more or download the initial alpha images via openSUSE.org.
