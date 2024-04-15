Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
openSUSE Leap Micro 6 Reaches Alpha
openSUSE's Leap Micro 6 has entered its alpha stage of development to provide a stable, secure, and scalable solution for lightweight containers and virtual machines. Leap Micro continues to mirror the functionality of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro.
Those interested in more information on Leap Micro 6 Alpha for containers and VMs can learn more or download the initial alpha images via openSUSE.org.