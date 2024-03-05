openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Finding Success Moving From GRUB To systemd-boot
While still an experimental option, the rolling-release systemd Tumbleweed Linux distribution is finding great results in using systemd-boot rather than the GRUB bootloader.
OpenSUSE Project Manager Douglas DeMaio wrote a blog post today outlining the systemd-boot integration within their rolling-release platform and the ongoing benefits over GRUB.
Systemd-boot continues to be beneficial for its simplicity and efficiency, especially in handling newer Linux technologies like full-disk encryption and Btrfs file-system integration. There are still some elements that openSUSE is hoping will get folded into systemd itself.
The systemd-boot support for openSUSE Tumbleweed is currently an experimental option via the YaST installers -- including for openSUSE MicroOS. QEMU appliance images are also available using systemd-boot and full-disk encryption enabled by default.
More details on openSUSE Tumbleweed's appreciation for systemd-boot via the openSUSE blog.
25 Comments