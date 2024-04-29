openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC Brings Cockpit Web Based Server Management

29 April 2024
The openSUSE Leap 15.6 based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6 has graduated out of its beta phase and is onto the release candidate period. Notable with openSUSE Leap 15.6 is now having nice support for the Cockpit web-based server management solution.

OpenSUSE's release team has Cockpit working out well both for Leap 15.6 and SUSE Package Hub users. Previously they tried to have the Cockpit web based server manager ready for Leap 15.5 but were thwarted in their earlier attempts. Similarly, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server users should be in good shape with the SLES 15 SP6 release candidate to leverage Cockpit for web-based server administration.

openSUSE Leap Cockpit web interface


More details on the openSUSE Leap Cockpit availability via the openSUSE.org blog. Those unfamiliar with Red Hat's Cockpit web-based Linux server administration software can learn more at Cockpit-Project.org.
