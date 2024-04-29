Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC Brings Cockpit Web Based Server Management
OpenSUSE's release team has Cockpit working out well both for Leap 15.6 and SUSE Package Hub users. Previously they tried to have the Cockpit web based server manager ready for Leap 15.5 but were thwarted in their earlier attempts. Similarly, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server users should be in good shape with the SLES 15 SP6 release candidate to leverage Cockpit for web-based server administration.
More details on the openSUSE Leap Cockpit availability via the openSUSE.org blog. Those unfamiliar with Red Hat's Cockpit web-based Linux server administration software can learn more at Cockpit-Project.org.