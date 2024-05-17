SUSE's YaST Team Drops Cockpit With New Installer Code

18 May 2024
SUSE/openSUSE has been busy crafting a next-gen Linux installer that is a web-based installer and originally known as D-Installer but now going by the name Agama.

Originally the Agama Linux OS installer was leveraging the Cockpit project, but recently they decided to abandon it. Due in part to Cockpit adopting a new Python-based bridge and various complexities its use has caused, the SUSE YaST team decided to stop using it.

The latest Agama installer code has switched from D-Bus to HTTP as the main communication protocol, the start-up time and speed has improved with these architectural changes, and they have also been making more progress on their advanced setup storage capabilities:

Agama advanced UI screen


They have also been rewriting the network stack, enhancing the UI, better supporting TPM-based full disk encryption, and making other enhancements.

Those wanting to learn more about this openSUSE/SUSE Agama installer work can see the YaST blog for more information.
