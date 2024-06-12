Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Release - Adds Cockpit, Linux 6.4 & Other Updates
OpenSUSE Leap 15.6 includes Cockpit for easing system and container management, the Linux 6.4 kernel provides newer hardware support, and there are a variety of other software updates. Some of those software updates include Podman 4.8, Xen 4.18, KVM 8.2.2, libvirt 10.0, OpenSSL 3.1 by default, Redis 7.2, PostgreSQL 16, MariaDB 10.11.6, and others. On the desktop side its default KDE Plasma desktop is using Plasma 5.27.11 with Qt 5.15.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.115. GNOME 45 is also available for those interested.
Downloads and more details on today's openSUSE Leap 15.6 release via opensuse.org.