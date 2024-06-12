openSUSE Leap 15.6 Release - Adds Cockpit, Linux 6.4 & Other Updates

12 June 2024
OpenSUSE Leap 15.6 is now officially available for this community Linux distribution release aligned with SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6. With Leap 15.6 comes the inclusion of the Cockpit web administration software and many software updates.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.6 includes Cockpit for easing system and container management, the Linux 6.4 kernel provides newer hardware support, and there are a variety of other software updates. Some of those software updates include Podman 4.8, Xen 4.18, KVM 8.2.2, libvirt 10.0, OpenSSL 3.1 by default, Redis 7.2, PostgreSQL 16, MariaDB 10.11.6, and others. On the desktop side its default KDE Plasma desktop is using Plasma 5.27.11 with Qt 5.15.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.115. GNOME 45 is also available for those interested.

Downloads and more details on today's openSUSE Leap 15.6 release via opensuse.org.
