openSUSE Aeon RC2 Released With Btrfs Compression Default, ZRAM & Tik
Nearly one year ago to the day the openSUSE project anounced MicroOS Desktop GNOME being renamed to openSUSE Aeon while openSUSE Desktop Plasma was taking the name openSUSE Kalpa.
Debuting today is the second release candidate of the openSUSE Aeon Desktop for those wanting a Linux desktop to "get stuff done" with automated maintenance and being very container focused.
With the openSUSE Aeon Desktop RC2 release, ZRAM is now used by default, making use of Tik for a "revolutionary" image-based installation process, a cleaned up and silent boot process, automatic downloading and updating of x86_64_v3 optimized libraries, Btrfs compression by default, and a variety of other improvements.
THe openSUSE Aeon distribution is focused on providing automated maintenance, a minimal yet functional experience, leveraging containers and even shipping Distrobox by default, being a very Flatpak-focused app experience, and for a computer OS that "just works" and is promoted as being great for the "lazy developer" with transactional updates and other features.
More details on today's openSUSE Aeon RC2 release via the news announcement. Those wanting to learn more about openSUSE Aeon in general can do so via the project's GitHub.io site.
15 Comments