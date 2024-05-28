openSUSE Aeon RC2 Released With Btrfs Compression Default, ZRAM & Tik

Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 28 May 2024 at 06:13 AM EDT. 15 Comments
SUSE
Nearly one year ago to the day the openSUSE project anounced MicroOS Desktop GNOME being renamed to openSUSE Aeon while openSUSE Desktop Plasma was taking the name openSUSE Kalpa.

Debuting today is the second release candidate of the openSUSE Aeon Desktop for those wanting a Linux desktop to "get stuff done" with automated maintenance and being very container focused.

With the openSUSE Aeon Desktop RC2 release, ZRAM is now used by default, making use of Tik for a "revolutionary" image-based installation process, a cleaned up and silent boot process, automatic downloading and updating of x86_64_v3 optimized libraries, Btrfs compression by default, and a variety of other improvements.

openSUSE Aeon official screenshot


THe openSUSE Aeon distribution is focused on providing automated maintenance, a minimal yet functional experience, leveraging containers and even shipping Distrobox by default, being a very Flatpak-focused app experience, and for a computer OS that "just works" and is promoted as being great for the "lazy developer" with transactional updates and other features.

More details on today's openSUSE Aeon RC2 release via the news announcement. Those wanting to learn more about openSUSE Aeon in general can do so via the project's GitHub.io site.
15 Comments
Related News
SUSE's YaST Team Drops Cockpit With New Installer Code
Intel's OpenVINO Now Available In openSUSE
openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC Brings Cockpit Web Based Server Management
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
openSUSE Leap Micro 6 Reaches Alpha
openSUSE Tumbleweed Begins Rolling Out KDE Plasma 6 Desktop, But No Wayland Default Yet
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support