openSUSE Aeon & openSUSE Kalpa Announced For MicroOS Desktop Spins

The openSUSE project announced that MicroOS Desktop GNOME has been renamed to openSUSE Aeon and MicroOS Desktop Plasma is now known as openSUSE Kalpa.The openSUSE Micro OS project is a container-based, immutable operating system approach that relies on transactional/atomic updates while still being a rolling-release platform.Due to the "microOS product namespace getting too crowded", the decision was made to rename MicroOS Desktop GNOME to openSUSE Aeon and MicroOS Desktop Plasma to openSUSE Kalpa. Plus they argue with the name change the new names are shorter than the former.

More details on the name changes via the openSUSE news