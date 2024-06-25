openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 Now Available For Container & VM Needs

OpenSUSE has released Leap Micro 6.0 as stable for this community rebranded build of SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0. Leap Micro continues to be focused on delivering a very reliable and robust experience for containers and virtual machines.Leap Micro 6.0 brings an updated software base, new appliances, and also official images now for public clouds. With Leap Micro 6.0 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0, there is now official support for full-disk encryption, confidential compute support with its virtualization stack, Cockpit for any web-based system management needs, an x86_64 real-time (RT) kernel flavor is available, upgraded Podman, legacy BIOS boot support has been deprecated, support for various newer ARM64 SoCs, and more.

There is a lot of new hardware support with Leap Micro 6.0 from Ampere Computing's wares of the latest AmpereOne back through the eMAG and X-Gene, AWS Graviton processors, Fujitsu A64FX, NVIDIA SoCs, Marvell ThunderX class processors, and many other SoCs now being enabled. There are the SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 6.0 release notes for those interested in more information.Downloads and more details on the new Leap Micro 6.0 release for container and VM use-cases can be found via openSUSE.org