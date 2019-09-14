Wine-Staging 4.16 Brings Rendering Fix For A Number Of Direct3D Games
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 14 September 2019 at 07:45 AM EDT.
Based off yesterday's release of Wine 4.16, the Wine-Staging 4.16 update out today is more prominent with a number of new patches introduced to this experimental/testing flavor of Wine for running Windows games/applications on Linux.

Wine-Staging 4.16 brings a tentative fix for this six year old bug report about Direct3D 9 rendering issues. The functionality can be enabled via a new "multiply_special" registry key to workaround issues with Final Fantasy XIV, The Witcher 2, Darkness II, Need for Speed Shift 2, Resident Evil 4, and other games.

Wine-Staging 4.16 also implements mfplat.dll.MFGetConfigurationDWORD to workaround that causing crashes for some software.

All in though Wine-Staging 4.16 is still more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine and the D3D fix is the most prominent change in this bi-weekly staging build. Test away at WineHQ.org.
