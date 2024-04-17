Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Ben Skeggs is at NVIDIA. I'm not sure what is more surprising that he is at the green giant or that he's able to continue working on the Nouveau driver in an official capacity. Ben Skeggs has been involved with the Nouveau project for more than a decade.
After months of being absent in Nouveau driver development happenings, last night he posted a set of 156 patches. This massive patch series is a follow-up to the Nouveau GSP firmware enablement work and cleans up the code. The focus on the series is replacing the ioctl-like interface between the NVKM and the Nouveau DRM driver to now leverage more direct calls for reducing the driver overhead and call chain complexity. In the process there's also a fair amount of code cleaning. The 156 patches affect around ten thousand lines of code.
And this big patch series is submitted from his new NVIDIA work email address:
While NVIDIA has their open (out of tree) kernel drivers these days, it wasn't on my bingo card to see Ben Skeggs at NVIDIA and to continue contributing directly to Nouveau. Interesting times ahead...