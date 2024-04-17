Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 17 April 2024 at 06:45 AM EDT. 19 Comments
NOUVEAU
Following last year Nouveau receiving support for running with the NVIDIA GSP firmware and initial GeForce RTX 40 series accelerated support, Ben Skeggs of Red Hat unexpectedly resigned as the Nouveau kernel driver maintainer. It turns out this longtime open-source Nouveau driver developer is now employed by NVIDIA Corp and continuing to work on the open-source Linux graphics driver.

Ben Skeggs is at NVIDIA. I'm not sure what is more surprising that he is at the green giant or that he's able to continue working on the Nouveau driver in an official capacity. Ben Skeggs has been involved with the Nouveau project for more than a decade.

After months of being absent in Nouveau driver development happenings, last night he posted a set of 156 patches. This massive patch series is a follow-up to the Nouveau GSP firmware enablement work and cleans up the code. The focus on the series is replacing the ioctl-like interface between the NVKM and the Nouveau DRM driver to now leverage more direct calls for reducing the driver overhead and call chain complexity. In the process there's also a fair amount of code cleaning. The 156 patches affect around ten thousand lines of code.

And this big patch series is submitted from his new NVIDIA work email address:

Ben Skeggs NVIDIA


While NVIDIA has their open (out of tree) kernel drivers these days, it wasn't on my bingo card to see Ben Skeggs at NVIDIA and to continue contributing directly to Nouveau. Interesting times ahead...
19 Comments
Related News
Nouveau/NVK Driver Lands NIL Library Rewrite In Rust For Mesa 24.1
Nouveau GSP Fix On The Way For Regression That Broke Ampere GPU Support
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
NVK Lands Sparse Memory Support - Enabling More Games To Run On This Open-Source Driver
Nouveau Supporting HDMI 2.1 Won't Hopefully Be Too Challenging Thanks To NVIDIA Firmware
Mesa NVK Vulkan Driver Now Declared Vulkan 1.3 Conformant, Mesa 24.1 To Build By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Injects Tabs To Thwart Kconfig Parsers Not Correctly Handling Them
Linux 6.10 To Merge NTSYNC Driver For Emulating Windows NT Synchronization Primitives
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Announces New Collaboration With Qualcomm
Fedora 41 Looks To "-O3" Optimizations For Its Python Build
APT 2.9 Released: Debian's APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
KDE's KWin Merges Wayland Explicit Sync Support
Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
Open-Source Radeon Driver Enables Support For Vulkan Video H.264/H.265 Encode