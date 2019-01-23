Weston Adds Pixman Renderer Config Option

In making it easier to persistently enable Weston's Pixman rendering code, the next Weston release offers up a configuration file option for flipping it on.
The Pixman renderer for Wayland's Weston compositor is primarily used as a fall-back in the case the OpenGL (ES) renderer isn't working for one reason or another, but should you want to use this Pixman software-based rendering, it can now be enabled with the Weston configuration by adding use-pixman=true to the core section. Weston has long supported a --use-pixman switch when launching the compositor, but this option makes it easier should you want it to be persistent, etc.
This next release of Weston along with a new Wayland update is expected in early March while the release process should begin imminently with the alpha version followed by a beta and release candidate. Other Weston work this cycle includes Meson build system support, FreeRDP 2.0 updates for the RDP back-end, and most exciting is the output streaming support with the new remoting plug-in.
