Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wayland Protocols 1.35 Introduces Alpha Modifier Protocol, Tablet-V2 As Stable
With today's release the Tablet-V2 protocol is now considered stable. The protocol extension hasn't changed in a long time and is deemed ready to be widely supported. No changes were made to the protocol so existing protocol implementations in different compositors is already in good shape. Tablet-V2 is a protocol for graphics/drawing tablets for interacting with Wayland compositors.
Meanwhile a new staging protocol added with Wayland Protocols 1.35 is the Alpha-Modifier protocol that is contributed by KDE developer Xaver Hugl. Alpha-Modifier allows clients to set an alpha multiplier for the entire surface. This protocol allows offloading alpha changes for the entire surface to the compositor, which in turn can them be offloaded to the kernel mode-setting (KMS) driver.
There are pending Alpha-Modifier protocol implementations for KDE KWin, wlroots, and Valve's Gamescope compositor.
That's about it for the Wayland Protocols 1.35 update.