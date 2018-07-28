Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 28 July 2018 at 07:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
The beta releases of Wayland 1.16 and the Weston 5.0 reference compositor are now available for testing.

Friday's Wayland 1.15.92 release (1.16 beta) doesn't change much at all besides some build system alterations, removing the deprecated wl_buffer definition, and in the protocol allowing to send a zero physical output size. There wasn't a whole lot going on for the Wayland 1.16 development cycle.

The Wayland reference compositor continues to be where the more exciting changes take place. The Weston 5.0 beta has some DRM compositor back-end fixes, some minor fixes to the IVI shell, and other minor alterations but nothing really significant. In the Weston 5.0 cycle there were merged support for hardware planes with atomic mode-setting for the DRM back-end, display clone mode support, a force-on monitor configuration option, a new touchscreen calibrator, a new head-based output API, and many other updates.

The betas are available for download in source form here. The official Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 releases are expected in August.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 Released With Real-Time Video Capture, Atomic Layout Updates
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Reach Alpha
Libinput Gets Reworked Trackpoint Acceleration
Wayland's Weston Picks Up Force-On, Modifiers, Aspect Ratio Handling
Wayland-Protocols 1.15 Adds XDG-Decoration Protocol For Server-Side Window Decorations
How To Make Use Of Wayland Screen Sharing With PipeWire & XDG Desktop Portal
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop