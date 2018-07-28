The beta releases of Wayland 1.16 and the Weston 5.0 reference compositor are now available for testing.
Friday's Wayland 1.15.92 release (1.16 beta) doesn't change much at all besides some build system alterations, removing the deprecated wl_buffer definition, and in the protocol allowing to send a zero physical output size. There wasn't a whole lot going on for the Wayland 1.16 development cycle.
The Wayland reference compositor continues to be where the more exciting changes take place. The Weston 5.0 beta has some DRM compositor back-end fixes, some minor fixes to the IVI shell, and other minor alterations but nothing really significant. In the Weston 5.0 cycle there were merged support for hardware planes with atomic mode-setting for the DRM back-end, display clone mode support, a force-on monitor configuration option, a new touchscreen calibrator, a new head-based output API, and many other updates.
The betas are available for download in source form here. The official Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 releases are expected in August.
