Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISOs Now Available To Avoid Thrashing Some UEFI Systems
13 January 2018
Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISOs are now available as well as for most of the *buntu derivatives. The Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISO re-spin is for disabling the SPI kernel driver to avoid messing up select laptops.

Just in time with Ubuntu 17.04 now having reached an end-of-life state, Canonical has put out the Ubuntu 17.10.1 ISOs that disable the SPI driver in its default kernel to avoid potentially causing an awkward UEFI state on select systems that left some users unable to save their BIOS settings, unable to boot from USB devices, and other odd behavior.

It was a BIOS/UEFI corrupting problem but fortunately for affected users a software fix was discovered to make the hardware happy again.

As of writing, Ubuntu.com still isn't advertising the 17.10 re-released ISO, but those wanting to download Ubuntu 17.10.1 can do so here. The derivatives like Xubuntu and Ubuntu MATE have also re-released their x86_64 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" ISOs too on their respective websites.

It's important to note that this 17.10.1 ISO re-release does not have any KPTI/Retpoline for Meltdown/Spectre mitigation or other changes. So it's still important to update your system once installed.
