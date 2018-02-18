UBports Continues Working On Unity 8, Developer ISO Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 February 2018 at 03:07 PM EST. 1 Comment
While Canonical is no longer involved in Unity 8 development, the community-driven UBports team continues working on their "Unity 8" and "Ubuntu Touch" efforts with a hope to deliver a developer ISO soon.

Sadly the Yunit project that also forked Unity 8's code-base doesn't seem to be active at least not regularly anymore, but the UBports team is working on delivering. In their latest Q&A session they share that Unity 8 on the desktop is coming together. One of the developers commented, "While it's both good and pretty, it's not 'pretty good'."

They still are working on getting Unity 8 working properly in conjunction with the NVIDIA proprietary driver while for now the best support remains with the Mesa-based drivers.

UBports hopes to release a new Unity 8 desktop developer ISO soon, which will hopefully encourage more testing of their platform. Besides testers, they are also looking for more developers to get involved.


More details at UBports.com.
