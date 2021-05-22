Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT Announced With Greater Power Capability For $20
24 May 2021
Raspberry Pi's Power over Ethernet HAT is beginning to face production challenges caused by the supply chain crisis so now the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the PoE+ HAT that is not only easier to produce but also can provide more power in conjunction with supported switches.

The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT will begin shipping next month but was announced this morning. The PoE+ HAT will have shorter manufacturing lead times than the original PoE HAT due to silicon used by the original design being in short supply.

The PoE+ HAT will not only have shorter lead times but is also superior and priced the same ($20 USD) as the original. Besides supporting 802.3af as with the original PoE HAT, the plus model also adds support for 802.3at. In conjunction with supported 802.3at switches, the PoE+ HAT can now provide a maximum power output of 25.5 Watts, which is plenty for the Raspberry Pi 4 and accessories. The original model had a maximum power output of 15.4 Watts which was enough for the Raspberry Pi 4 itself but not for attached accessories in some instances.


The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT is much the same but also has current sense support and a planar transformer design rather than wire-wound. Heat dissipation with the PoE+ HAT should be better too but still requires a fan.

More details on the forthcoming PoE+ HAT at RaspberryPi.org.
