Raspberry Pi V3D Kernel Graphics Driver Prepares For Big & Super Pages To Boost Speed

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 6 April 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RASPBERRY PI
Last month I wrote about the V3D kernel graphics driver preparing for 1MB "super pages" support to help boost the performance for this open-source Broadcom DRM driver most notably used by the latest Raspberry Pi single board computers. The latest iteration of these patches have now been posted for supporting both super pages and big pages.

While starting off with 1MB "super" pages, the patches have also been extended for handling 64KB "big" pages too. Both of these larger page sizes are supported by the Broadcom V3D MMU and allows caching in the MMU. For most use-cases the big/super pages can mean slightly better performance for apps/games with high memory requirements while in some workloads the big/super page benefits can be quite dramatic.

Raspberry Pi 5


For most workloads the big and super page performance gains are within a few percent but on select cases like Warzone 2100 traces were as much as 22% faster in the latest tests.

Those interested in this V3D big/super pages work by consulting firm Igalia can find the patches for now on the dri-devel mailing list. Hopefully this big/super pages support for V3D will be ready for mainlining soon to further enhance the performance of Raspberry Pi boards.
1 Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi V3D Graphics Driver Preps For Super Pages To Boost Performance
Raspberry Pi OS Improves Wayfire Rendering, Enhanced Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computers Begin Shipping
Igalia Has Been Doing A Great Job On The Raspberry Pi Graphics Drivers
Raspberry Pi OS Now Based On Debian 12 "Bookworm" + Wayland
Raspberry Pi's V3D Kernel Driver Prepares For "CPU Jobs" To Assist Vulkan
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Rust-Written Redox OS Enjoys Significant Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Microsoft Helping Out In Making The Linux Kernel Language More Inclusive
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Llamafile 0.7 Brings AVX-512 Support: 10x Faster Prompt Eval Times For AMD Zen 4
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS