Raspberry Pi V3D Graphics Driver Preps For Super Pages To Boost Performance
Super Pages in this context is leveraging 1MB pages supported by the V3D MMU. Igalia's Maira Canal explained of the feature:
"This series introduces support for super pages in V3D. The V3D MMU has support for 1MB pages, called super pages, which is currently not used. Therefore, this patchset has the intention to enable super pages in V3D. The advantage of enabling super pages size is that if any entry for a page within a super page is cached in the MMU, it will be used for translation of all virtual addresses in the range of that super pages without requiring fetching any other entries.
Super pages essentially means a slightly better performance for users, especially in applications with high memory requirements (e.g. applications that uses multiple large BOs)."
Performance tests on both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 boards show up to a few percent improvement while in select cases like Warzone 2100 the performance could be as much as 41% better with V3D super pages.
See this patch series for the V3D Super Pages support now undergoing code review.