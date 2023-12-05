Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Raspberry Pi OS Now Shipping With Vulkan Support By Default
To avoid user confusion over Vulkan API support, a sign of the times with Vulkan-enabled software becoming increasingly common, and a sign of the maturity of the Broadcom V3DV Vulkan driver now being led by Igalia engineers, Raspberry Pi is shipping the driver out-of-the-box on the latest spins of Raspberry Pi OS.
The latest Raspberry Pi OS installation images can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.com.
This is a good move and arguably overdue but in any event great seeing the Mesa V3DV Vulkan driver available by default for Raspberry Pi OS users so no extra hoops need to be jumped through in making use of Vulkan API GPU acceleration.