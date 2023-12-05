Raspberry Pi OS Now Shipping With Vulkan Support By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 8 April 2024 at 06:18 AM EDT. 6 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
For those running the official Raspberry Pi OS on Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 series single board computers, the Mesa V3DV Vulkan driver is now shipping by default to provide for a better out-of-the-box experience.

To avoid user confusion over Vulkan API support, a sign of the times with Vulkan-enabled software becoming increasingly common, and a sign of the maturity of the Broadcom V3DV Vulkan driver now being led by Igalia engineers, Raspberry Pi is shipping the driver out-of-the-box on the latest spins of Raspberry Pi OS.

The latest Raspberry Pi OS installation images can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.com.

Raspberry Pi 5


This is a good move and arguably overdue but in any event great seeing the Mesa V3DV Vulkan driver available by default for Raspberry Pi OS users so no extra hoops need to be jumped through in making use of Vulkan API GPU acceleration.
6 Comments
