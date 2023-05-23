Igalia Has Been Doing A Great Job On The Raspberry Pi Graphics Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 19 October 2023 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RASPBERRY PI
In addition to Igalia working with Valve on AMD color management / HDR, Igalia engineers have also been working on the open-source Raspberry Pi kernel and Mesa drivers for the Raspberry Pi Foundation. This work includes the timely enablement of the new Raspberry Pi 5 hardware support.

Several Igalia engineers presented yesterday at XDC 2023 in Spain, which they are also helping to organize. The talk covered their work on the Raspberry Pi graphics support, including the OpenGL 3 and Vulkan support initiatives for this popular Arm single board computer.

As previously covered on Phoronix, they are in the process of upstreaming their DRM kernel driver support as well as already having merged their OpenGL and Vulkan support for the Broadcom VideoCore 7.1.x graphics IP that is used by the Raspberry Pi 5. OpenGL 3.1 remains implemented but not officially conformant for the Raspberry Pi hardware. There is though conformant support for OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 as well as the Raspberry Pi 5 supporting some additional hardware capabilities.

Raspberry Pi 5 graphics features slide


Those wishing to learn more about the Raspberry Pi 5 open-source graphics driver support can see the PDF slide deck and the XDC 2023 presentation embedded below.

Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi OS Now Based On Debian 12 "Bookworm" + Wayland
Raspberry Pi's V3D Kernel Driver Prepares For "CPU Jobs" To Assist Vulkan
Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Gaining Per-Process GPU Usage Stats
Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera
Raspberry Pi Supply Chain Issues Beginning To Ease Up
Mesa's Raspberry Pi V3DV Vulkan Driver Lands New Occlusion Queries Implementation
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISOs Recalled Due To Malicious User Translations
Google Proposes New mseal() Memory Sealing Syscall For Linux
Unplugging Logitech USB Receivers Has Been Causing The Linux Kernel To Crash
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Mozilla Might Finally Enable Firefox's Wayland Backend Soon
HTTP/2 "Rapid Reset" DDoS Attack Disclosed By Google, Cloudflare & AWS
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium