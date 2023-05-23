Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Igalia Has Been Doing A Great Job On The Raspberry Pi Graphics Drivers
Several Igalia engineers presented yesterday at XDC 2023 in Spain, which they are also helping to organize. The talk covered their work on the Raspberry Pi graphics support, including the OpenGL 3 and Vulkan support initiatives for this popular Arm single board computer.
As previously covered on Phoronix, they are in the process of upstreaming their DRM kernel driver support as well as already having merged their OpenGL and Vulkan support for the Broadcom VideoCore 7.1.x graphics IP that is used by the Raspberry Pi 5. OpenGL 3.1 remains implemented but not officially conformant for the Raspberry Pi hardware. There is though conformant support for OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 as well as the Raspberry Pi 5 supporting some additional hardware capabilities.
Those wishing to learn more about the Raspberry Pi 5 open-source graphics driver support can see the PDF slide deck and the XDC 2023 presentation embedded below.