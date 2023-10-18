Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
The State Of HDR On The Steam Deck With Valve's Gamescope Compositor
Ashton's talk provided an overview of the HDR and color management work they've been pursuing and ultimately how it's coming together for the Steam Deck with the Gamescope compositor. While things are coming together for the Steam Deck with gaming by Gamescope and DXVK/VKD3D-Proton, ultimately more work is still needed for the Linux desktop side for broad support. There still is open work surrounding the different Linux desktop compositors, Wayland protocols around HDR still in flux, and needing a proper color management user-space API for Linux, among other headaches.
Those wanting to learn more about the HDR / color management work focused on the Steam Deck / Steam OS can see Joshua Ashton's slide deck (PDF). The video recording of Melissa Wen's talk followed by Joshua Ashton at XDC 2023 is embedded below.