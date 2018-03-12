Raspberry Pi Working On A "More Normal" Media Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 March 2018 at 07:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Eric Anholt of Broadcom's latest open-source Linux driver work hasn't been on their BCMV Vulkan driver or their newer VC5 Gallium3D driver, but rather improving the multimedia stack for existing Raspberry Pi devices.

With their new code they are "building a more normal media stack for the platform, I want to get this upstreamed," explained Eric Anholt.

The current Raspberry Pi media stack is largely out of tree and a bit of a hodge-podge mess assembled over the years and not using all of the modern and mainline APIs. It's great to hear a new media stack will be on the way and one that is upstream.

Eric has spent time this past week working on VCHI probing for the upstream Raspberry Pi. VCHI is the kernel to VideoCore communication interface and central to its media support. There's been VCHI support in the Linux kernel's staging area for audio and camera components.

There's also been work recently on the new VCSM (VideoCore Shared Memory) service support that still needs to be upstreamed. The VCSM code also ties into the new V4L2 mem2mem driver being worked on by Broadcom developers.

But back on the VC4 side, with the performance counters support landing in DRM-Next for Linux 4.17, the latest VC4 Mesa code now has the "perfmon" performance monitoring support of OpenGL workloads on the hardware.

More details on this recent open-source Broadcom media/graphics work via Eric's blog.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Eric S Raymond Taking To Working On An Open Hardware / Open-Source UPS
Airtop2 Inferno Fanless PC Advances With "Natural Airflow" To Cool Core i7 + GTX 1080
Work Is Underway On Assembler, Shader Support For Chai Open-Source Mali GPU Driver
Arctic's Accelero Twin Turbo III Works Well For Polaris GPU Cooling
AI-Powered / Machine Learning Linux Performance Tuning Is Now A Thing
Airtop2 Inferno Offers i7-7700K + GeForce GTX 1080 While Being Fanless
Popular News This Week
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released