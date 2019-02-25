RISC-V Support Added To The GRUB Bootloader
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 February 2019 at 09:00 AM EST.
The mainline GNU GRUB boot-loader now supports the RISC-V architecture as another important step for better mainline support for this new, royalty-free processor ISA.

As working towards this year's GRUB 2.04 update, we've known they have been on the finishing stretch for merging RISC-V support and as of this morning that milestone has been crossed.

With the latest Git commits, RISC-V support was merged and ended up being just about 400 lines of new code.

The current implementation runs GRUB on RISC-V as a UEFI payload while ultimately they would like to support running Linux underneath as an UEFI payload.

This RISC-V support for GRUB was led by SUSE's Alexander Graf. Developers from Oracle and Western Digital were also involved in the bring-up and review.
