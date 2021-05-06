Qt 6.1 Released With More Modules Ported To Qt6
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 6 May 2021 at 07:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
QT --
Qt 6.1 is out today as the second major feature release to Qt6 following its stable introduction at the end of last year. Ahead of Qt 6.2 being the first planned Long-Term Support release later this year, Qt 6.1 brings more Qt5 modules over and other improvements in making Qt6 more viable.

Qt 6.1 brings Qt Lottie to the Qt6 world after not making it for 6.0, Qt State Machines for providing SCXML and StateMachine modules in the Qt6 world, the Qt Virtual Keyboard is also now available on Qt 6 with various improvements too, and Qt Device Utilities has been introduced with various networking features. Qt 6.1 also introduces new overflow-safe arithmetic functions to Qt Core, the Vulkan API wrappers for Qt GUI now expose Vulkan 1.1/1.2 core APIs, support for SSL plugins in QtNetwork were added, QNetworkInformation is new for exposing system networking information, and QtQuick3D has a technology preview of instanced rendering support. In a tech preview state for Qt 6.1 is QtQuick3D's 3D particles for 3D scenes.

With more of these modules now being available with Qt 6.1, Qt6 is a more viable replacement to Qt 5.15 LTS but still not yet complete. With Qt 6.2 there will be more Qt5 modules that are ported over. Qt 6.1 is another step forward for allowing more developers to be able to port their projects over to this latest tool-kit version, which is becoming increasingly important with Qt 5.15 LTS being for The Qt Company's commercial customers.

More details on the changes to find with Qt 6.1 as well as downloads via Qt.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qt Creator 4.15 Released For This Qt/C++ IDE
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Qt 6.0.3 Released With Another ~40 Bug Fixes
Qt 6.1 Beta 2 Released, Qt-Project.org Called For Revival
Qt 5.15.3 LTS Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, But Only For Commercial Customers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive