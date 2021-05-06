Qt 6.1 is out today as the second major feature release to Qt6 following its stable introduction at the end of last year. Ahead of Qt 6.2 being the first planned Long-Term Support release later this year, Qt 6.1 brings more Qt5 modules over and other improvements in making Qt6 more viable.
Qt 6.1 brings Qt Lottie to the Qt6 world after not making it for 6.0, Qt State Machines for providing SCXML and StateMachine modules in the Qt6 world, the Qt Virtual Keyboard is also now available on Qt 6 with various improvements too, and Qt Device Utilities has been introduced with various networking features. Qt 6.1 also introduces new overflow-safe arithmetic functions to Qt Core, the Vulkan API wrappers for Qt GUI now expose Vulkan 1.1/1.2 core APIs, support for SSL plugins in QtNetwork were added, QNetworkInformation is new for exposing system networking information, and QtQuick3D has a technology preview of instanced rendering support. In a tech preview state for Qt 6.1 is QtQuick3D's 3D particles for 3D scenes.
With more of these modules now being available with Qt 6.1, Qt6 is a more viable replacement to Qt 5.15 LTS but still not yet complete. With Qt 6.2 there will be more Qt5 modules that are ported over. Qt 6.1 is another step forward for allowing more developers to be able to port their projects over to this latest tool-kit version, which is becoming increasingly important with Qt 5.15 LTS being for The Qt Company's commercial customers.
More details on the changes to find with Qt 6.1 as well as downloads via Qt.io.
