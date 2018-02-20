Hitting right on time even when the branching was running one week late is the first alpha release for the upcoming Qt 5.11 tool-kit update.
Qt 5.11 Alpha is now available with the many features to be found in this latest semi-annual update to the Qt5 tool-kit. The official Qt 5.11.0 release is expected by the end of May while following today's alpha release will be a beta in about one month and a release candidate to then follow that in early March.
Changes to find with Qt 5.11 on the QML side include a rewritten compiler pipeline, vastly improved QML performance thanks to a new bytecode interpreter, a new hotspot JIT to generate optimized Assembly from bytecode, and other QML enhancements. Qt 5.11 is also working on improved SIMD support within Qt 3D, updated Qt WebEngine to Chromium 64, Linux printing now supports more CUPS options, improvements to its EGL platform support including support for more frame-buffer formats and experimental screen cloning support, the EGL code also now supports DRM render nodes, and much more.
Remaining in a technology preview state for Qt 5.11 are the Qt Remote Objects and Qt WebGL Streaming modules.
More details on this morning's Qt 5.11 Alpha release via blog.qt.io.
3 Comments