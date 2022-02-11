Phoronix Premium Valentine Offer To Show Your Love For Linux News & Benchmarking

For those that enjoy the daily open-source/Linux news each and every day of the year along with all of our original Linux benchmarking / hardware review content, you can show your support this Valentine's Day with a special offer.
For this Valentine's Day is a special offer for Phoronix Premium if you would like to support our original content that appears each and every day of the year while enjoying the site ad-free, view multi-page articles all on a single page, and other benefits. Phoronix.com content can only continue via your support and web advertisements.
Now through Valentine's Day (the end of day 14 February, regardless of timezone), you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's offer, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $120 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $120 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.
If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Phoronix Premium is the best way to support the site and ensure its continued existence as it nears its 18th birthday and your's truly continuing to grind away and make operations work even under the persistent pain caused by ad-blockers, etc.
Thanks for your support.
