Last Call For The Phoronix 19th Birthday Premium Sale

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 9 June 2023 at 06:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PREMIUM
This is just a friendly reminder that if you wanted to participate in this week's Phoronix Premium special with Phoronix.com having turned 19 this week, that special sale ends this weekend.

As part of the Phoronix 19th birthday, this week is a Phoronix Premium sale to enjoy special savings on this service to enjoy ad-free viewing, multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode, priority feedback, and other benefits. Rather than the normal $40 per year cost or $200 for a lifetime subscription, this week's sale is just $19 for a year of Phoronix Premium or $100 for a lifetime subscription. This helps support operations at Phoronix with the advertising industry continuing to be in a tough spot challenged by users blocking ads.

This sale runs through the end of day on Sunday, 11 June.

Those interested in the Phoronix 19th birthday sale can find all the details here. Thanks for your support.
1 Comment
Related News
Phoronix Premium 2022 Christmas Deal For Enjoying Ad-Free Access, Single Page Articles
Last Call On This Year's Premium Holiday Deal
Phoronix Premium Black Friday Deal To Support Open-Source News, Linux Hardware Testing
It's The Last Call For The 2022 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Reminder: The Phoronix Premium Autumn Sale Is On
Phoronix Premium Valentine Offer To Show Your Love For Linux News & Benchmarking
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
KDE Plasma 6.0 Stability "Improving Daily"