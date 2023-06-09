Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Last Call For The Phoronix 19th Birthday Premium Sale
As part of the Phoronix 19th birthday, this week is a Phoronix Premium sale to enjoy special savings on this service to enjoy ad-free viewing, multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode, priority feedback, and other benefits. Rather than the normal $40 per year cost or $200 for a lifetime subscription, this week's sale is just $19 for a year of Phoronix Premium or $100 for a lifetime subscription. This helps support operations at Phoronix with the advertising industry continuing to be in a tough spot challenged by users blocking ads.
This sale runs through the end of day on Sunday, 11 June.
Those interested in the Phoronix 19th birthday sale can find all the details here. Thanks for your support.