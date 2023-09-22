Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 22 September 2023 at 05:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PREMIUM
This is just a friendly reminder that if you wish to go ad-free on this site while supporting the ongoing Linux operations at Phoronix, enjoy native dark mode, and view multi-page articles on a single page, there remains an ongoing "Oktoberfest" sale for our Phoronix Premium subscription service.

Ads are the primary way Phoronix can continue in its 20th year and unfortunately due to ad block usage and the unfortunate state of the ad industry, operations remain tense. Phoronix Premium allows you to enjoy the site ad-free along with other benefits while allowing Phoronix to continue providing new and original content each and every day.

If you would like to participate in the Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest 2023 special, see the 2023 sale page. Thanks for your support. The sale expires at the end of September.
Add A Comment
Related News
Go Ad-Free & Single Page Articles With The Phoronix 2023 Oktoberfest Sale
Last Call For The Phoronix 19th Birthday Premium Sale
Phoronix Premium 2022 Christmas Deal For Enjoying Ad-Free Access, Single Page Articles
Last Call On This Year's Premium Holiday Deal
Phoronix Premium Black Friday Deal To Support Open-Source News, Linux Hardware Testing
It's The Last Call For The 2022 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options