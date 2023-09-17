Go Ad-Free & Single Page Articles With The Phoronix 2023 Oktoberfest Sale
While there is (sadly) once again no Phoronix pilgrimage/meet-up at Oktoberfest this year, there is the annual Phoronix Premium sale special for those wishing to support the site at a discounted rate to enjoy ad-free viewing, multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode, and other benefits.
Phoronix Premium was started principally for readers who despise (pay per impression) advertisements on Phoronix. Subscribing to Phoronix Premium for less than $4 per month can allow a ad-free experience while still supporting operations with my relentless daily Linux news coverage, Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, etc. Phoronix Premium allows the site to continue into its 20th year and help offset the losses from ad-blockers. Premium supporters also get multi-page articles presented on a single page, native dark mode support, and more.
Through the end of the month (30 September), you can enjoy premium at the Oktoberfest rate. The normal Phoronix Premium rate is $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription but for this year's Oktoberfest deal, you can go premium for just $30 per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link or this Stripe link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special discounted rates.
Thanks for your support for joining Phoronix Premium or at least disabling any ad-blocker when viewing this site. Unfortunately times remain difficult due to the state of the ad industry paired with rampant ad-block use. Corporate premium subscriptions (such as for white-listing an entire corporate IP address from ad serving) and other custom subscriptions are also available by contacting me. Thanks and - for those making it to the wiesn this year for Oktoberfest - enjoy!
