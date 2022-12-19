Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Phoronix Premium 2022 Christmas Deal For Enjoying Ad-Free Access, Single Page Articles
Phoronix Premium allows you to access the site ad-free, multiple page articles/reviews are presented as an easy-viewing single-page article, priority feedback for test requests and anything else you wish to share with me, and it goes to help allow Phoronix.com continue to operate with its 19th birthday being just six months away. Phoronix operations remain difficult due to the declining state of the ad industry as a whole and many organizations focusing their ad spend on the likes of YouTube and Facebook. Sadly there is also very high ad-block rates and with the looming recession, your support is very much appreciated to continue putting out daily new original open-source news, Linux hardware reviews, and more happening daily since 2004.
Through the end of end of the calendar year (31 December), you can "go premium" at the discounted holiday rate. Phoronix Premium normally costs $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's deal, you can go premium for just $30 per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Anything above and beyond as a tip is welcome.
As an alternative to PayPal, this year Phoronix also added support for simple payments via Stripe. So for this Black Friday sale you can also pay via Stripe. Corporate/company-wide subscriptions and other options can be made available by contacting me.
Thanks and Merry Christmas / Happy New Year / Happy End Of Year... There still is a lot of new content I am working on for each and every day, so stay tuned still for some great Linux hardware reviews and other articles still on deck over the coming days.