Happy Holidays & A Year End Phoronix Premium Special

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 24 December 2023 at 09:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays to those celebrating any end-of-year holidays. In case you missed last month's cyber week special for a discounted rate on going ad-free, native dark mode, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits, it's back for Christmas week.

Now through the end of the calendar year (2023), you can enjoy discounted rates for Phoronix Premium: $30 for an annual subscription compared to the current rate of $45 per year or a lifetime subscription for $150 USD, down from the rate otherwise of $250.

Phoronix Premium users can enjoy all the Phoronix content without ads, multiple page articles/reviews are conveniently shown on a single page for easy viewing, native dark mode support if preferred by your browser/OS, occasionally there is early access / advanced articles for premium members, priority feedback support for test requests, and simply supporting Phoronix that is otherwise dependent upon ad revenue to function.

Phoronix Premium in dark mode


To take advantage of this end of year deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.

Have a nice holiday or end-of-year time and there still are a number of interesting Linux benchmark articles coming out in the week ahead, stay tuned! Among this week's holiday benchmarking fun are presenting results on Ubuntu x86-64-v3 performance, more Intel Meteor Lake and Emerald Rapids, fresh GCC vs. Clang compiler performance metrics, possibly my Nouveau GSP results, and whatever else I get benchmarked over Christmas week.
1 Comment
