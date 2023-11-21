Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Phoronix Premium Cyber Week Sale For Ad-Free, Single Page Articles & Native Dark Mode
It's time for the annual Cyber Week / Black Friday sale if wishing to show your support for Phoronix while enjoying a discounted holiday rate. Now through the end of November you can enjoy discounted rates for Phoronix Premium: $30 for an annual subscription compared to the current rate of $45 per year or a lifetime subscription for $150 USD, down from the rate otherwise of $250.
Phoronix Premium in dark mode.
Phoronix Premium users can enjoy all the Phoronix content without ads, multiple page articles/reviews are conveniently shown on a single page for easy viewing, native dark mode support if preferred by your browser/OS, occasionally there is early access / advanced articles for premium members, priority feedback support for test requests, and simply supporting Phoronix that is otherwise dependent upon ad revenue to function.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
Phoronix Premium members can enjoy multi-page reviews rendered on a single page for easy viewing.
Email me at [email protected] with any questions. I'm always happy to entertain corporate subscriptions or similar as well. Thanks for your support consideration and happy holidays.