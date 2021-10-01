PoCL 1.8 OpenCL Implementation Coming With LLVM 13 Support, Better SPIR-V On CUDA
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 1 October 2021
The first release candidate of the forthcoming PoCL 1.8 "Portable Computing Language" implementation is now available for testing.

PoCL is the open-source project implementing OpenCL for CPU-based execution as well as multi-device support by getting its Portable Computing Language implementation working atop NVIDIA GPUs via CUDA, AMD GPUs via HSA, and other experimental implementations through leveraging LLVM/Clang.

The PoCL 1.8-RC1 release has added support for the LLVM/Clang 13.0 toolchain, improves debugging with Valgrind and LTTND, improves operating system support for NetBSD and macOS, and improves its support for SPIR/SPIR-V intermediate representation on NVIDIA CUDA.

PoCL 1.8-RC1 downloads are available from GitHub. Learn more about this great open-source project at PortableCL.org.
