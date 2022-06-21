PCI Express 7.0 Specification Announced - Hitting 128 GT/s In 2025
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 21 June 2022 at 02:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The PCI SIG today announced the PCI Express 7.0 specification that doubles the data rate to 128 GT/s and should be released to members in 2025.

While PCI Express 5.0 motherboards and PCIe card adoption is still ramping up, the PCI SIG today used their developers conference for announcing the PCI Express 7.0 specification. PCIe 7.0 will allow 128 GT/s and up to 512GB/s bi-directionally in a x16 configuration.


PCIe 7.0 will make use of PAM4 signaling, deliver improvements for low latency and high reliability, greater power efficiency, and maintain backwards compatibility with prior PCI Express specifications.


Other basic details on PCIe 7.0 plans are available from today's press release.
