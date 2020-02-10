Two Weeks Are Left To Apply For An Outreachy Summer 2020 Open-Source Internship

The Outreachy application period opened at the end of January for their summer 2020 internship round while just two weeks remain to get in your applications should you looking to be getting involved with open-source/Linux development.
Accepted Outreachy interns are awarded with a $5,500 USD stipend (and $500 travel stipend) for contributing from May to August. For this round, there are six HTML/CSS projects, five JavaScript projects, four Python projects, four Git projects, and other skill-sets. This summer 2020 round includes working on Creative Commons, improving internationalization for the Guix data service, better desktop environment integration for Guix, improving Sound Open Firmware debugging, and creating a command-line runner for Wikimedia's MediaWiki maintenance tasks, among others.
This round of Outreachy is open for, "We expressly invite women (both cis and trans), trans men, and genderqueer people to apply. We also expressly invite applications from residents and nationals of the United States of any gender who are Black/African American, Hispanic/[email protected], Native American/American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander. Anyone who faces under-representation, systemic bias, or discrimination in the technology industry of their country is invited to apply."
More details on this round of the Outreachy internship program via Outreachy.org.
For students of all backgrounds, the Google Summer of Code 2020 is coming up. Accepted organizations will be announced later this month. All students can stay tuned for the GSoC 2020 developments at summerofcode.withgoogle.com.
