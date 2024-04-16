Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Valkey Celebrates Its First Stable Release As Open-Source Redis Fork
Valkey 7.2.5 is the project's first stable release. Since forking from the open-source Redis 7.2.4 code last month, they've been busy updating the codebase to shift from the "redis" usage to "valkey" for the binary prefixes, configuration files, etc. During installs, symlinks will map the existing Redis binary names over to the new valkey-server / valkey-cli / valkey-benchmark / valkey-check-aof / valkey-check-rdb / valkey-sentinel binaries.
There have also been a few bug fixes making it into Valkey 7.2.5 but much of the work the past few weeks has been about changing Redis references to Valkey.
Those interested in Valkey 7.2.5 as this industry-backed open-source Redis fork can find the stabilized code on GitHub. The project site for this open-source, in-memory data store is Valkey.io albeit a rather bare site for the time being.
Valkey 7.2.5 follows the Redict 7.3 release from earlier this month as another fork of Redis.