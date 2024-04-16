Valkey Celebrates Its First Stable Release As Open-Source Redis Fork

Last month the Linux Foundation along with industry stakeholders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Snap, Oracle, and others formed Valkey as an open-source Redis fork following Redis moving to Redis Source Available License v2 and SSPL v1 licensing. Today they've released Valkey 7.2.5 as the first stable release for this open-source Redis fork.

Valkey 7.2.5 is the project's first stable release. Since forking from the open-source Redis 7.2.4 code last month, they've been busy updating the codebase to shift from the "redis" usage to "valkey" for the binary prefixes, configuration files, etc. During installs, symlinks will map the existing Redis binary names over to the new valkey-server / valkey-cli / valkey-benchmark / valkey-check-aof / valkey-check-rdb / valkey-sentinel binaries.

There have also been a few bug fixes making it into Valkey 7.2.5 but much of the work the past few weeks has been about changing Redis references to Valkey.

Those interested in Valkey 7.2.5 as this industry-backed open-source Redis fork can find the stabilized code on GitHub. The project site for this open-source, in-memory data store is Valkey.io albeit a rather bare site for the time being.

Valkey 7.2.5 follows the Redict 7.3 release from earlier this month as another fork of Redis.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

