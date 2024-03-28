Linux Foundation Launches Valkey As A Redis Fork
Given the recent change by Redis to adopt dual source-available licensing for all their releases moving forward (Redis Source Available License v2 and Server Side Public License v1), the Linux Foundation announced today their fork of Redis.
The Linux Foundation went public today with their intent to fork Valkey as an open-source alternative to the Redis in-memory store. Due to the Redis licensing changes, Valkey is forking from Redis 7.2.4 and will maintain a BSD 3-clause license.
Google, AWS, Oracle, and others are helping form this new Valkey project. The Linux Foundation press release shares:
"To continue improving on this important technology and allow for unfettered distribution of the project, the community created Valkey, an open source high performance key-value store. Valkey supports the Linux, macOS, OpenBSD, NetBSD, and FreeBSD platforms. In addition, the community will continue working on its existing roadmap including new features such as a more reliable slot migration, dramatic scalability and stability improvements to the clustering system, multi-threaded performance improvements, triggers, new commands, vector search support, and more.
Industry participants, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson, and Snap Inc. are supporting Valkey. They are focused on making contributions that support the long-term health and viability of the project so that everyone can benefit from it."
More details within today's press release.
This Redis fork is being developed on GitHub via valkey-io/valkey. There continues to be other Redis forks as well like the multi-threaded KeyDB as well as Redict. But with Valkey having the backing of the Linux Foundation and other large organizations, presumably Valkey will shoot to the forefront as the community open-source alternative to Redis.
