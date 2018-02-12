OpenIndiana Has Upgraded To The GCC 6 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 17 February 2018 at 08:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
The OpenSolaris/Illumos-based OpenIndiana operating system has finally moved past GCC 4.9 as its base user-land compiler and is now using GCC 6.4.

This comes while GCC 8.1 should be officially released in the next few weeks and they are already targeting GCC 7.3.0 as their next illumos-gate compiler.

As of this week, all packages in the main/encumbered repositories have been rebuilt using GCC 6.4 and the role of GCC 4.9 is limited to just compiling itself and illumos-gcc.Meanwhile, the reference compiler for illumos-gate and gfx-drm is still with GCC 4.4.4.

OpenIndiana users wishing to learn more about this long overdue compiler upgrade can do so via the OI blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle Still Working On DTrace For Linux In 2018
The State of OpenJDK In Early 2018
Developers Start Getting Excited For MySQL 8.0, Several Talks From FOSDEM
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 Public Beta With GNOME 3 Desktop, Secure UEFI Boot
Solaris 11.4 To Move From GNOME 2 Desktop To GNOME Shell
Oracle Pushes Out Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R4U6
Popular News
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support