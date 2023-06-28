Oracle Developing "bpftune" For BPF-Based, Automatic Tuning Of Linux Systems

Well, here is something nifty being worked on by Oracle. Oracle engineers have been developing "bpftune" as a new always-on, automatic tuning of Linux systems -- in particular, the many different Linux kernel tunables available and this tuning system leverages the kernel's Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) observability features to carry out its work.With many system loads benefiting from dynamic tuning of the kernel, bpftune is a new automatic configurator being worked on by Oracle that aims to set correct kernel parameters based on the system state. Bpftune is continuously monitoring and adjusting the system behavior via the Linux kernel BPF functionality. Initially bpftune is looking at some of the most common issues around kernel tunables while can be extended for supporting an expanded set of features.

"Even as the number of sysctls in the kernel grows, individual systems get a lot less care and adminstrator attention than they used to; phrases like “cattle not pets” exemplify this. Given the modern cloud architectures used for most deployments, most systems never have any human adminstrator interaction after initial provisioning; in fact given the scale requirements, this is often an explicit design goal - “no ssh’ing in!”.



These two observations are not unrelated; in an earlier era of fewer, larger systems, tuning by administrators was more feasible.



These trends - system complexity combined with minimal admin interaction suggest a rethink in terms of tunable management."