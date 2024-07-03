Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Oracle Rolls Out UEK-Next Kernel Based On Linux 6.9
In addition to being based off the Linux 6.9 upstream, UEK-Next continues to carry select out-of-tree patches like the "sched_ext" pluggable scheduling framework. Sched_ext should be upstreamed in Linux 6.11 while for the v6.9 UEK-derived kernel the patches are being carried by Oracle.
Oracle is also already talking up their UEK-Next that will soon shift to the Linux 6.10 upstream and contain XFS online file-system repair functionality.
More details on the UEK-Next release re-based to Linux 6.9 can be found via the Oracle Linux blog.