Oracle Rolls Out UEK-Next Kernel Based On Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 3 July 2024 at 08:38 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Oracle today published their newest release of UEK-Next, their forward-looking version of the "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" targeting Oracle Linux users.

In addition to being based off the Linux 6.9 upstream, UEK-Next continues to carry select out-of-tree patches like the "sched_ext" pluggable scheduling framework. Sched_ext should be upstreamed in Linux 6.11 while for the v6.9 UEK-derived kernel the patches are being carried by Oracle.

Oracle is also already talking up their UEK-Next that will soon shift to the Linux 6.10 upstream and contain XFS online file-system repair functionality.

More details on the UEK-Next release re-based to Linux 6.9 can be found via the Oracle Linux blog.
