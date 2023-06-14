Oracle's GraalVM Native Image Now Defaults To x86-64-v3, IGV Open-Sourced

Oracle has published the latest community edition releases of GraalVM targeting JDK17 and JDK20. GraalVM also continues to support a variety of other languages beyond Java as well.GraalVM continues on as a high performance Java JVM/JDK that also supports additional programming languages and execution models. With the new GraalVM releases on Tuesday some of the changes include:- Added support for the ZGC garbage collector in catering to workloads requiring low latency or a very large heap size.- The Ideal Graph Visualizer "IGV" has been open-sourced. IGV can be used for analyzing compilation graphs and figuring out performance issues.- Support for building a native executable from a self-contained bundle on-demand.- Improved the memory footprint of the Native Image build process.- GraalVM's Native Image now targets the x86-64-v3 architecture by default. Native Image also now allows "-march=" to be specified including "-march=native" if wanting to generate Native Image builds for best performance on your hardware.- An experimental RISC-V mode for Native Image via the LLVM back-end.- BigInteger interoperability has been added to GraalVM's JavaScript support.- GraalVM's Polyglot embedding now supports running untrusted applications in a code sandbox.- Various performance improvements.

Downloads of the GraalVM JDK20 community edition builds can be found on GitHub . More details on the new GraalVM updates via the GraalVM Medium.com blog