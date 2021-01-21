Netgate Announces pfSense Plus With Greater Divergence From pfSense
21 January 2021
Netgate has announced pfSense as a rebranded and improved edition of this popular BSD-based firewall/network OS platform.

The pfSense Plus offering is based on the existing pfSense Factory Edition and with that a greater divergence is forming between pfSense Community Edition and this commercial offering,

Moving ahead, pfSense Community Edition and pfSense Plus will diverge but with Netgate continuing to "donate features" to the community project. pfSense Plus will be made available to Netgate customers and will be installed on all Netgate appliances.


The focus moving ahead with pfSense Plus will be "secure networking feature set, performance enhancements, and manageability advancements not available through pfSense Community Edition (CE) releases or project code. The product will become more powerful, flexible and easy to use over time, as it is re-architected to move beyond the limitations of pfSense open source software."

The initial release of pfSense Plus will be next month with pfSense Plus 21.02. For future releases, a business-level dashboard, 802.11ax/802.11ax AP support, a new GUI architecture, and zero-touch provisioning are likely to be added.

More details on this shakeup in the pfSense camp via the Netgate blog.
