NetBSD 10.0 Should Be Released Soon - Likely Last RC Debuts

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 29 February 2024 at 06:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD
NetBSD 10.0-RC5 was released on Wednesday as what is hopefully the last release candidate.

Martin Husemann with the NetBSD project released NetBSD 10.0 RC5 as the likely final step before declaring the v10.0 release. This fifth release candidate has a few security updates and other last minute bug fixes. For NetBSD AMD64 is also a new DRM/KMS subsystem update as one area of potential regressions.

Downloads and more details on NetBSD 10.0 RC5 via NetBSD.org.

NetBSD installer


NetBSD 10.0 has been in development since 2019 and delivers WireGuard support, many Arm hardware improvements from Apple Silicon to newer Raspberry Pi single board computers, a new Intel Ethernet driver, support for Realtek 2.5 GbE network adapters that are becoming quite common, performance improvements for multi-core systems, automatic swap encryption, and tons of other hardware support improvements for desktop/server/mobile hardware of the past several years as well as numerous performance optimizations. The 10.0 release page has more details on all the big changes of NetBSD 10.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Improves WiFi Stability, Takes Care Of Some Kernel Panics
FreeBSD Has Been Working On AMD64 SIMD libc Optimizations - Coming For FreeBSD 14.1
GhostBSD 24.01.1 Released: Based On FreeBSD 14, Many Improvements
FreeBSD Continues Push Toward Deprecating 32-bit Platforms
helloSystem Publishes New Experimental Build Based On FreeBSD 14.0
WireGuard Driver Merged To DragonFlyBSD Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
Rosebush Proposed As A New Data Structure For The Linux Kernel