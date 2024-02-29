Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NetBSD 10.0 Should Be Released Soon - Likely Last RC Debuts
Martin Husemann with the NetBSD project released NetBSD 10.0 RC5 as the likely final step before declaring the v10.0 release. This fifth release candidate has a few security updates and other last minute bug fixes. For NetBSD AMD64 is also a new DRM/KMS subsystem update as one area of potential regressions.
Downloads and more details on NetBSD 10.0 RC5 via NetBSD.org.
NetBSD 10.0 has been in development since 2019 and delivers WireGuard support, many Arm hardware improvements from Apple Silicon to newer Raspberry Pi single board computers, a new Intel Ethernet driver, support for Realtek 2.5 GbE network adapters that are becoming quite common, performance improvements for multi-core systems, automatic swap encryption, and tons of other hardware support improvements for desktop/server/mobile hardware of the past several years as well as numerous performance optimizations. The 10.0 release page has more details on all the big changes of NetBSD 10.