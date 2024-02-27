FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Improves WiFi Stability, Takes Care Of Some Kernel Panics
The first release candidate of FreeBSD 13.3 is now available for testing. While FreeBSD 14 stable has been out now for months, FreeBSD 13.3 is the latest in the prior series for those continuing to rely on FreeBSD 13 in production.
FreeBSD 13.3 had been in beta since the start of February while now in closing out the month is the release candidate testing phase. FreeBSD developers are hoping to issue FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE around the middle of March.
Within the Monday release of FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 are several WiFi stability fixes, a kernel panic fix affecting AMD CPU microcode updates, a fix for Promise RAID1 arrays with 4+ disks, fixes to file-system corruption on MSDOSFS, and various other fixes and updates.
Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 release via the FreeBSD mailing list.
