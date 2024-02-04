FreeBSD 13.3 Beta Released With Various Fixes & Minor Updates
FreeBSD 14 has been out as stable since last November, but for those still on the FreeBSD 13 stable series, FreeBSD 13.3 beta was released this weekend ahead of its planned stable release in March.
FreeBSD 13.3 is on the way as the next step forward for the FreeBSD 13 series. As usual for FreeBSD point releases, the focus is on delivering bug/security fixes and various small/incremental back-ports. The FreeBSD 13.3 release notes have yet to be drafted but much of the 13.3 material appears to fall into that usual boat.
The 13.3 release schedule shows the FreeBSD 13.3 Beta 1 was arriving on time. There are two more betas expected this month before hitting the release candidate phase before the end of February. If all goes well FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE will come out around 19 March.
Download links and more release details on today's FreeBSD 13.3 Beta 1 are available from the mailing list announcement.
