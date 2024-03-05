FreeBSD 13.3 Released With Better WiFi Support, LLVM objdump Added

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 5 March 2024 at 06:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD
For those still on the FreeBSD 13 series with not having migrated yet to FreeBSD 14, FreeBSD 13.3 was released overnight as the newest incremental update to this mature BSD platform.

FreeBSD 13.3 enables the powerd daemon by default on the ARM64 Raspberry Pi image, the LLVM objdump utility is now available, LLVM/Clang 17.0.6 is the compiler toolchain in use, the Intel IWLWIFI driver for FreeBSD has been updated to support wireless chipsets up to the BE200 series, the Realtek RTW88 WiFI driver was updated, stability fixes for wireless drivers, OpenZFS 2.1.14 is in use for ZFS support, and support for the Google Virtual NIC was added via the GVE driver.

FreeBSD bootloader


The WiFi driver improvements are perhaps most notable for those running FreeBSD desktop/laptop installs while much of the other work are all evolutionary enhancements to the aging FreeBSD 13 series.

Downloads and more details on today's FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE can be found via FreeBSD.org.
1 Comment
Related News
NetBSD 10.0 Should Be Released Soon - Likely Last RC Debuts
FreeBSD 13.3-RC1 Improves WiFi Stability, Takes Care Of Some Kernel Panics
FreeBSD Has Been Working On AMD64 SIMD libc Optimizations - Coming For FreeBSD 14.1
GhostBSD 24.01.1 Released: Based On FreeBSD 14, Many Improvements
FreeBSD Continues Push Toward Deprecating 32-bit Platforms
helloSystem Publishes New Experimental Build Based On FreeBSD 14.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library