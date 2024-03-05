Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
FreeBSD 13.3 Released With Better WiFi Support, LLVM objdump Added
FreeBSD 13.3 enables the powerd daemon by default on the ARM64 Raspberry Pi image, the LLVM objdump utility is now available, LLVM/Clang 17.0.6 is the compiler toolchain in use, the Intel IWLWIFI driver for FreeBSD has been updated to support wireless chipsets up to the BE200 series, the Realtek RTW88 WiFI driver was updated, stability fixes for wireless drivers, OpenZFS 2.1.14 is in use for ZFS support, and support for the Google Virtual NIC was added via the GVE driver.
The WiFi driver improvements are perhaps most notable for those running FreeBSD desktop/laptop installs while much of the other work are all evolutionary enhancements to the aging FreeBSD 13 series.
Downloads and more details on today's FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE can be found via FreeBSD.org.