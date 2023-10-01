Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FreeBSD Has Been Working On AMD64 SIMD libc Optimizations - Coming For FreeBSD 14.1
Among the Q4'2023 highlights for the FreeBSD project included:
- FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE making it out in November.
- The FreeBSD Foundation sponsored work on SIMD enhancements for AMD64 (x86_64). In particular, the work focused on SIMD implementations of more than one dozen C library (libc) functions with scalar implementations as well as making use of SSE... Yes, an x86-64-v2 target while initially I was hoping they were catering to AVX(2) or AVX-512 for modern hardware. But these SIMD libc improvements set the stage for x86-64-v3/x86-64-v4 optimizations in the future. Even with the current SIMD work they found the performance improved by a factor of 5.54x on average.
There is more information on this FreeBSD SIMD AMD64 work via the FreeBSD Foundation Blog. This work is currently staged for FreeBSD 15 but will be back-ported for FreeBSD 14.1.
- A Zenbleed fix for AMD Zen 2 processors.
- The FreeBSD Infrastructure team began a $100,000 cluster refresh for CI servers, web servers, package builders, and more.
- Many kernel updates for device drivers, file-systems, and various other subsystems / features.
- More progress on Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure support as well as for Amazon EC2 / AWS.
- Continued progress on updating the GCC default compiler version to GCC 13.
More details on the Q4'2023 FreeBSD achievements via the FreeBSD.org status report.